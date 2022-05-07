$8.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonendo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.30 million and the lowest is $8.20 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full year sales of $41.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.70 million to $41.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.43 million, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $57.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonendo.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonendo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,822,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth $11,477,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth $4,796,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth $3,851,000. Finally, Yu Fan bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth $3,156,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SONX opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.75. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

