$8.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) to report $8.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.80 billion and the lowest is $8.65 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $37.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.83 billion to $37.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.64 billion to $40.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $233.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.05. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,860,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,558,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

