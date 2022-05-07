$86.45 Million in Sales Expected for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $86.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.54 million. Grindrod Shipping reported sales of $71.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full year sales of $363.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.29 million to $391.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $347.71 million, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $389.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $26.06 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $501.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

