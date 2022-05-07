$891.80 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will report $891.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $904.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.98 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $846.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $152.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.90. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

