$963.62 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) will post sales of $963.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $971.50 million and the lowest is $954.76 million. TransUnion reported sales of $774.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,323,000 after acquiring an additional 78,695 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in TransUnion by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TransUnion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $125.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

