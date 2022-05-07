A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 588.40 ($7.35).

Several research firms have issued reports on BAG. Barclays lifted their target price on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 517 ($6.46) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.43) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.24) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 544 ($6.80) per share, with a total value of £19,877.76 ($24,831.68). Insiders have purchased 3,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,893 in the last ninety days.

BAG opened at GBX 555 ($6.93) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 531.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 516.08. A.G. BARR has a 1 year low of GBX 462.50 ($5.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 595.82 ($7.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £621.76 million and a PE ratio of 22.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

