A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:AMRK traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 225,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,619. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $809.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of -0.45. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $89.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $849,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
