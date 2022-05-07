A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 EPS.

NASDAQ AMRK traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. 225,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $809.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.30. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $89.19.

In other news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $527,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 173,096.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 45,005 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

