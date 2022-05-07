A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16,206.67.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 224,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,239. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.3538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.48%.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

