AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. AAON’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of AAON traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.11. The company had a trading volume of 443,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,105. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AAON has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,472,000 after buying an additional 314,531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AAON by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AAON by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AAON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AAON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

