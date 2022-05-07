AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. AAON’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.
Shares of AAON traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.11. The company had a trading volume of 443,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,105. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AAON has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29.
In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.
About AAON (Get Rating)
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAON (AAON)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.