AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

AAON traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.11. 443,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29. AAON has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.73.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AAON by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AAON by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in AAON by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AAON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

