AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.
AAON traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.11. 443,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29. AAON has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.73.
In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.
