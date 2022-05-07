AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised AAON from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AAON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.67.

NASDAQ AAON traded up $4.18 on Friday, reaching $52.11. 443,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,105. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AAON in the first quarter worth about $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AAON by 81.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AAON by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

