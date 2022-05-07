AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, COO Veronique Lecault acquired 230,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,051,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,339,000 after buying an additional 2,230,296 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,650,000 after buying an additional 1,929,092 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 209.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,048,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,725,000 after buying an additional 7,474,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,287,000 after buying an additional 1,022,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,802,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after buying an additional 166,638 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCL opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of -0.27. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $36.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. AbCellera Biologics’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

