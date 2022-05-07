Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) & Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Critical Comparison

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Abiomed alerts:

92.0% of Abiomed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Nyxoah shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abiomed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Abiomed and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed 1 2 1 0 2.00 Nyxoah 0 1 5 0 2.83

Abiomed presently has a consensus target price of $335.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.08%. Nyxoah has a consensus target price of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 110.33%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Abiomed.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abiomed and Nyxoah’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed $1.03 billion 11.36 $136.51 million $2.96 87.01 Nyxoah $1.01 million 392.17 -$32.68 million N/A N/A

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

Profitability

This table compares Abiomed and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed 13.23% 14.47% 13.02% Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Abiomed beats Nyxoah on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abiomed (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0, Impella LD, and Impella 5.5, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump; Impella SmartAssist platform that includes optical sensor technology for improved pump positioning and the use of algorithms that enable improved native heart assessment during the weaning process; Impella Connect, a cloud-based technology that enables secure and remote viewing of the Automated Impella Controller for physicians and hospital staffs; and OXY-1 System, a portable external respiratory assistance device. In addition, the company is developing Impella ECP, a pump for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute; Impella XR Sheath, a sheath that expands and recoils allowing small bore access and closure with Impella heart pumps; and Impella BTR, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motors and sensors. Abiomed, Inc. sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Japan, Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

About Nyxoah (Get Rating)

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.