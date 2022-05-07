Acacia Research (ACTG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTGGet Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.43. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 277,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,812 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,546 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 40,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 39,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

