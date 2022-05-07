Acacia Research (ACTG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.43. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
Acacia Research Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.
