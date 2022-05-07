Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider John Schlederer Buys 621,044 Shares

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Rating) insider John Schlederer bought 621,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$164,576.66 ($115,899.06).

John Schlederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, John Schlederer bought 251,912 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$65,497.12 ($46,124.73).

On Friday, April 1st, John Schlederer purchased 200,000 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,600.00 ($35,633.80).

On Monday, March 28th, John Schlederer purchased 120,000 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,600.00 ($23,661.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.88.

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 150 qualifications.

