ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) will announce $537.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $528.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $545.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $517.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $690.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other ACCO Brands news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.