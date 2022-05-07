ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $323.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
ACIW traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. 770,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,312. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
ACIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About ACI Worldwide (Get Rating)
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
