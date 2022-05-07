ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of ACIW stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.93. 770,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,312. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 244,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 234,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACIW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

