ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.77. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

