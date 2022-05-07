ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “
ACR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 9,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $104.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 161.95, a current ratio of 161.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.
About ACRES Commercial Realty (Get Rating)
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.