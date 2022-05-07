ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

ACR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 9,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $104.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 161.95, a current ratio of 161.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.42). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 58.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

About ACRES Commercial Realty (Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

