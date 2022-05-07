Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLF traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

