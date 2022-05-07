ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.15.

NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,633. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.16. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. ACV Auctions’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 54.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 549,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in ACV Auctions by 500.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ACV Auctions by 218.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,928 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACV Auctions (ACVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.