Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given New CHF 35 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 38 to CHF 35 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 54.50 to CHF 51.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Adecco Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Adecco Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a CHF 36 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. 171,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.00%.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

