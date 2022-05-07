Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $587.75.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock traded down $9.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.01. 3,522,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $184.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe has a 52-week low of $382.82 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.82.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.