Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.34 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY22 guidance to $3.15-$3.35 EPS.

Shares of ATGE stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,053. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $40.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education (Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

