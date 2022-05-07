Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.26 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Shares of AEIS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. 181,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,249. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $114.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

