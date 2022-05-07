Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $24.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $26.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $32.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 55.01%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $95.34 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.30.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after buying an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.