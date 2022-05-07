AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

AdvanSix has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AdvanSix to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08. AdvanSix has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $57.10.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.30 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ASIX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AdvanSix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

