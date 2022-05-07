AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

AdvanSix has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AdvanSix to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

ASIX stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. AdvanSix has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $57.10.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 183,378 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 35,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

