Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 219,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,646. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 80,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 67,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 184,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 106,968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 32,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 864.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

