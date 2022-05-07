Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.
NASDAQ AERI traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 726,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,522. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 122,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 696.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 889,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 184,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
