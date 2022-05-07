AES (NYSE:AES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

AES stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. AES has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AES by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,140,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after buying an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in AES by 775.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 96,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AES by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in AES by 412.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AES by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AES. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

