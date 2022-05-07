Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Afya alerts:

AFYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Afya from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 126,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,491. Afya has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Afya had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.35 million. Analysts predict that Afya will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Afya by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446,498 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp grew its stake in shares of Afya by 1,391.8% in the fourth quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,208 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Afya by 1.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,065,000 after acquiring an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Afya by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Afya by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,034,000 after acquiring an additional 63,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Afya (Get Rating)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.