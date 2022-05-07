AG.L (LON:AG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 588.40 ($7.35).
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.24) price target on shares of AG.L in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of AG.L in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 517 ($6.46) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.43) price objective on shares of AG.L in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
AG.L Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.