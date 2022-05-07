AG.L (LON:AG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 588.40 ($7.35).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.24) price target on shares of AG.L in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of AG.L in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 517 ($6.46) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.43) price objective on shares of AG.L in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get AG.L alerts:

AG.L Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.