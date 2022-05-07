AgileThought (AGIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. AgileThought has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. On average, analysts expect AgileThought to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AgileThought alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIL opened at $4.61 on Friday. AgileThought has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AgileThought by 756.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AgileThought in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in AgileThought in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AgileThought in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AgileThought in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AgileThought from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

About AgileThought (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.