Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,856. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,924 shares of company stock valued at $346,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 151,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 52,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATSG shares. Stephens increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

