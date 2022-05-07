Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,856. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.54.
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,924 shares of company stock valued at $346,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATSG shares. Stephens increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.