Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 228,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,980. The company has a market capitalization of $390.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $175,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,944,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 77,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 196.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 38,988 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 319.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

