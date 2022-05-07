AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Receives Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$2.40 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

AKITA Drilling stock opened at C$2.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.96.

In other AKITA Drilling news, Director Linda A. Southern-Heathcott bought 1,628,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,442,651.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,661,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,492,151.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

