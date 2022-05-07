AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Receives Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$2.40 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
AKITA Drilling stock opened at C$2.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.96.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)
AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.
