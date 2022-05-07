Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $4.29 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $240.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.

In related news, Director James Michael Mcguire purchased 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,433.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 102,222 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.