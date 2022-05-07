Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.85) EPS.

AKYA stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 53,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,965. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 355,867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 230,434 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response.

