Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.85) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 53,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,965. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $365.65 million and a P/E ratio of -6.85. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $23.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

AKYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response.

