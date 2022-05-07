Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $822.7-853.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $815.42 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.83.

ALRM stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.03. 404,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,085. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $104,202.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,163.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $776,836. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alarm.com by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Alarm.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

