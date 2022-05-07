Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-12.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20-5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.86.

ALB traded up $5.91 on Friday, reaching $242.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,238. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $152.58 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.48 and its 200 day moving average is $226.41.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

