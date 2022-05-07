Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.86.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle stock traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,238. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle has a one year low of $152.58 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Albemarle by 7.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 11.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.