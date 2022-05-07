Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Announces Earnings Results

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. 1,000,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a current ratio of 19.77. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 186.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 88.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 66,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 822.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 122,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

