Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Announces Earnings Results

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.
Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. 1,000,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a current ratio of 19.77. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
