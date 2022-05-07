Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

ALEX opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.10%.

ALEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $949,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

