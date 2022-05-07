Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Issues Earnings Results

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.68. 358,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,083. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $294,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,908 shares of company stock worth $401,451 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 523.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

