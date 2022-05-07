Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

ALHC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 358,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,083. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $294,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 523.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.