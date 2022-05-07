Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.64% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.
Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $334,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 453,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
About Aligos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.