Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.64% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $334,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 453,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

